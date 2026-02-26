Overtime: Wisconsin Continues Roller Coaster Ride in Loss at Oregon

Wisconsin has shown they can win against anybody. They’ve also shown they can lose to just about anybody. The latter took place on Wednesday as Oregon (12-17, 4-13) took down the Badgers (19-9, 11-6), who had come in having won 10 of their last 13 games. Falling 85-71, UW suffered its seventh double-digit loss of the season…

Wisconsin Couldn’t Hit Shots in the Final 33 Minutes

Oregon came out in a matchup zone, and Wisconsin shot them right out of it. The Badgers scored 21 points in the opening seven-plus minutes, with their first nine field goal attempts coming from 3-point range.

In some ways, that was the worst thing that could have happened.

The Ducks packed in their defense, kept UW out of the paint, and the Badgers couldn’t make a lot of outside shots. Shooting a program record 45 3-pointers, UW knocked down just 14 of them (31.1%). The Badgers made just eight field goals inside the 3-point arc all night.

Junior guard John Blackwell scored a team-high 22 points, but all of his field goals came on 3’s. Senior guard Nick Boyd, who finished with 11 points and seven assists, had three of the team’s eight 2-point field goals. As a team, Wisconsin shot 33.3 percent from the field, a season-low.

As we’ve seen a few times this season, when the Badgers don’t make 3’s, it tends to spill over into other areas and affect the entire team. Oregon, who averages 74 points per game, scored 55 in the second half alone. The Ducks’ 84 points were the most they’ve scored in regulation since Dec. 17.

Nate Bittle Took Over Again

Oregon star center Nate Bittle was a problem in last season’s meeting, taking over down the stretch and in overtime to lead the Ducks to a comeback win in Madison.

Throwing different looks at the seven-footer, Wisconsin seemed to have his number early. Bittle had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first half, helping the Badgers take a three-point lead into the locker room.

However, in the second half, Bittle took it to the Badgers again. The senior scored 13 of his 20 points after halftime on just six shots. Bittle also added five assists, three steals, and a block in 37 minutes.

Another Slow Pace Team Gets Wisconsin

I just can’t pick Wisconsin against a team that plays solid half-court basketball, even if they’re as abysmal as Oregon has been this season. Granted, the Ducks are playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality and have turned things around a bit, but once again, a slower-paced team gave the Badgers fits.

We thought after the 84-71 win over Iowa, one of the slowest tempo teams in all of college basketball, Wisconsin may have exorcised some demons, but it was just one step forward in order to take two, maybe three steps back. Minnesota, Indiana, USC, Ohio State, and now Oregon have all given UW all they can handle this season, and the Badgers have now fallen to 2-9 when they fail to score 80 points. Granted, the Trojans play at a top 50 KenPom tempo, but they figured UW out in the second half, prioritizing halfcourt defense.

Wisconsin finished with just 16 points in the paint. The Badgers were 3-of-11 on layups and scored just four points in transition.

Game Ball

Austin Rapp had a nice first half and gave Wisconsin a spark. His shots weren’t falling after halftime, but outside for a spurt for Blackwell early, nobody else was hitting either.

The sophomore forward scored eight points off the bench. In a complete effort, Rapp also grabbed seven rebounds and two assists.

Beyond the Box Score

1.6: Oregon averaged 1.6 points per possession.

3: Wisconsin went 3-of-11 on layups.

4:01: Oregon made just one field goal in the final 4:01 of the first half.

5:38: The Badgers went 5:38 without scoring in the first half after putting up 21 points in the opening 7:24.

8: The Badgers made just eight two-point field goals.

9: UW’s first nine field goal attempts came from 3-point range.

9: The Ducks scored nine unanswered points to grab a 51-47 lead in the second half. That run would extend to 16-2.

9: The Badgers missed nine consecutive shots at one point in the second half.

10: The Ducks made 10 of their last 11 field goal attempts.

16: Oregon led by as many as 16 points.

16: UW grabbed a season-high 16 offensive rebounds.

17: Boyd has 17 assists in his last two games.

45: UW attempted a program record 45 3-pointers.

71: Oregon shot 71 percent in the second half.