Badgers Take Down UCLA in Much-Needed Victory

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers managed to pick up their second conference win of the season, defeating the UCLA Bruins, 80-72, at the Kohl Center on Tuesday.

After a disheartening loss to Purdue on Saturday, this was a much-needed game for Greg Gard and company. It was a tale of two halves for Wisconsin, with some second-half scares and strange basketball late in the game.

3&D-Heavy First Half Found Wisconsin Up Big

The Badgers were due to hit their threes after going 4-for-25 against Purdue. The first half saw them shoot 8-for-16 from deep, coming from great ball movement and paint touches. The first 10 minutes featured separate 13-0 and 8-0 runs that saw them go up as much as 20.

Nolan Winter and Nick Boyd led the way with a combined 23 points and four threes.

The rest of the rotation got involved as well, with the bench managing to pour in eight points. Gard opted for a lineup featuring Jack Janicki, Zach Kinziger and Hayden Jones for a short spurt, and it paid off.

On the defensive end, Wisconsin did a great job of taking away UCLA’s guards. The Bruins committed five turnovers and shot 0-for-10 from three in 20 minutes.

It was especially tough for star point guard Donovan Dent, who managed to dish out four assists but shot 2-for-5 while not sitting the entire first half.

Badgers’ Insurance Proved to Be Crucial in Second Half

Unfortunately, the switch flipped in the second half, and the Badgers shot 14.3% from three in the game’s final period. They gave up multiple runs to the Bruins, but the insurance from the first half kicked in.

Eric Dailey Jr. was the biggest contributor in UCLA’s surge, finishing with 18 points on a flurry of midrange shots and layups.

Wisconsin and UCLA would trade baskets for most of the final 12 minutes, but John Blackwell came alive with a few crucial buckets to keep his team afloat.

Overall, the Badgers took this game on an even scoring distribution, with four of their five starters hitting double figures. The rebounding struggles have been a major point of emphasis in their recent losses, but Boyd got involved in the paint with eight rebounds.

The Bruins would finish just 1-for-17 from three, a testament to Wisconsin’s perimeter defense tonight. A few late-game scares (and a scuffle) helped UCLA cut the lead, but it was too little, too late.

Boyd (20), Blackwell (17), Rohde (12) and Winter (18) would combine for 67 points of the Badgers’ 80 points, while the bench notched 11. Dent was held to 13 points, seven assists and three turnovers, playing all 40 minutes.

Wisconsin now improves to 10-5 on the season (2-2 in the Big Ten), and will face No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.