Wisconsin to Play in Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

Wisconsin is set to participate in the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Badgers, along with N.C. State and Seton Hall make up three of the four teams in the field. The fourth squad is yet to be determined, according to Rothstein.

Wisconsin is 3-1 all-time against the Wolfpack. The last meeting between the two schools took place in 2019, a 69-54 road loss. The Badgers have never faced the Pirates in school history.

In last season’s holiday tournament, the Badgers settled for a runner-up finish at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. UW defeated Providence in the semifinals, but fell to TCU in the title game.

Wisconsin is returning to the Bahamas for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The Badgers took home a third-place finish at the Battle 4 Atlantis, defeating Dayton in the quarterfinals before suffering an overtime loss to Kansas in the semifinals. UW bounced back with a victory over USC in the third-place game.

Since 2021-22, Wisconsin has claimed three holiday tournament titles. The Badgers won the 2021 Maui Invitational, the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, and the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Purdue won the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The event has been running since 2021, with other title winners including Louisville, UCF, Miami (FL), and Tennessee.

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