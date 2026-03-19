Overtime: Another Early Exit For Wisconsin

Leading 70-62 with under five minutes to play, Wisconsin (24-11) fell victim to the classic 12-5 upset. Catching fire late, High Point made seven of their last nine field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers to send the Badgers home early yet again.

Nolan Winter Returned

Although Nolan Winter was available for the first time in four games, Wisconsin stayed with sophomore forward Austin Rapp in the starting lineup.

Winter was quiet for most of the game, but had a couple of big buckets late. The junior forward finished with eight points (4-7), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes.

As for Rapp, he continued to play well, adding 12 points (4-9) and four rebounds in 33 minutes.

Wisconsin Lost For the First Time When Scoring 80

Wisconsin entered Thursday a perfect 21-0 when they score more than 80 points. A matchup against a High Point team that is top 50 nationally in adjusted offensive tempo and No. 159 in adjusted defensive efficiency figured to help the Badgers in round one.

This one definitely was as fast as we thought it would be. In the opening 45 seconds, there were already four possessions. UW finished with 72 possessions. The Panthers had 71.

However, for the first time this season, Wisconsin lost a game when they scored 80 points. The Badgers did a lot right. They shot 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. However, HPU did limit UW’s looks from downtown. The Badgers went 9-of-23 from distance. The 23 attempts tied a season-low.

High Point hit 15 3-pointers, the most made by a UW opponent this season. Where the pace also bothered the Badgers was on the glass. A much smaller Panther team came up with 13 offensive boards, leading to nine more field goal attempts.

“They played a terrific game. Hit some unbelievable shots,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “That’s the heartache that comes with this tournament, is that when a team plays exceptionally well, and you get sent home when you don’t take care of things you need to take care of.”

Another Early Exit

Listen, High Point shot the heck out of the basketball. The Panthers made 15 3-pointers. About five of those, including three late, were just utterly ridiculous. You tip your cap to them for that. Anything prior to 3-4 years ago, this is a game Wisconsin gets run out of the gym.

However, the pressure and frustration continue to mount for Gard. Once again, his team his bounced early, and I don’t fully exonerate him for Thursday’s loss. Frankly, even if there is a good excuse, nobody wants to hear it.

Where I don’t let Gard off the hook is this. Wisconsin’s defense was reeling all game. Gard never used one timeout to settle things down and stop a run. The Badgers continuously lost shooters, gave up offensive rebounds, and let High Point’s momentum build. The Panthers made five of their last six 3-pointers to erase a 70-62 deficit with under five minutes to play.

I get it, you have a team that’s been incredibly resilient for the last two months, but they were flinching on defense with some of the shots the Panthers were knocking in. It felt like Gard had a chance to change that game down the stretch, but left it in his players’ hands.

Some of the early exits are out of your control. To a degree, this one was as well. But at some point, you are what you are and we reached that point a while ago. Wisconsin hasn’t been to a Sweet 16 since 2017. If he hasn’t already, at some point, Gard needs to look inward and figure out what’s hindering his program in the ‘Big Dance.’

“As I told them in the locker room, the worst part is we don’t get to go to practice again together,” said Gard. “Thought this group has grown together. Today sucks. Today stinks. They’ll look back, how far they’ve come, what they’ve accomplished this year together, and do that with a lot of pride with the bonds that they’ve formed over the past six months.”

Game Ball

In his final game for Wisconsin, Nick Boyd scored 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting. The senior guard also had a team-high six assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes.

Boyd had a couple of finishes he’d like to have back, but was putting the Badgers on his shoulders down the stretch. Boyd scored 10 of the last 12 for UW, including a pair of go-ahead buckets with under two and a half minutes remaining.

“As I look back, man, I’m just grateful for every moment I spent. I’m a little different. I’m high energy, I’m competitive,” said Boyd. “Sometimes I can be a lot to accept. These guys open they arms and allowed me to be myself. Change my life forever as I go on my next journey, wherever it’s at.

“I’m just grateful for my experiences. Man, I just want to spend as much time as I can with these guys. All three schools I went to, I have lifelong connections with these people. That’s why I think the transfer portal is such a beautiful thing in that sense.”

Beyond the Box Score

1.14: Wisconsin averaged 1.14 points per possession.

2: After scoring 20 points in the first half, John Blackwell had just two after halftime.

3: The Badgers opened the game by making their first three 3-pointers.

5: Blackwell made five consecutive shots in the first half.

5: Blackwell had a season-high five turnovers.

7: Boyd had the first seven points for UW.

7: At one point, HPU missed seven of eight shot attempts in the second half.

7: The Panthers made seven of their last nine field goal attempts to close the game.

10: UW led by as many as 10 points.

13: Aleksas Bieliauskas had a +/- of 13 to lead UW.

13: HPU had a 13-6 edge on the offensive glass.

33:38: UW led for 33:38 and trailed for just 2:28.