Overtime: Wisconsin Does It Again, Rallies From Down 12 to Upset No. 8 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It would have been very easy for Wisconsin to have a letdown on Tuesday. Feeling like one may have been taken away from them on Saturday at Indiana, which featured numerous questionable calls by the officials at the end of the second half and overtime, the Badgers did anything but limp into their showdown with No. 8 Illinois.

Rallying from a 12-point second-half deficit, UW (17-7, 9-4) upset the Illini (20-5, 11-3) 92-90 in overtime, registering its second win over a top-10 foe on the road this season.

“We needed to learn from that,” UW head coach Greg Gard said of the Indiana loss. “We were not happy with how we finished that. As I told them, I found a lot of mistakes on film that we made, and we showed them. So, you have to control what you can control.

“Tonight, I thought our response to that was exceptional. We could have easily let that affect us. We didn’t. We bounced back really well.”

Wisconsin Does it Again

At this point, do you even worry if Wisconsin gets down by double digits? For the fifth time in the last nine games, the Badgers have overcome a deficit by 10 points or more to win a game, and very easily could have seven wins during that span.

The Badgers trailed 71-59 with 8:10 remaining, outscored Illinois 22-10 in the rest of regulation, and even held a three-point lead with just over two minutes to play. Scoring the first eight points in overtime, UW was able to hang on the rest of the way, registering its largest second-half road comeback in Big Ten play since rallying from 13 down at Minnesota in 2002.

Tuesday marked the first time since 2001-02 that Wisconsin has registered a pair of double-digit comeback wins on the road in league play.

“This team plays with a chip on its shoulder,” said junior guard John Blackwell, who had 24 points and four assists. “We just keep chipping away at the lead.”

Stojakovic Was Out, but Wagler Was More Than a Handful

Wisconsin didn’t have to deal with Illinois junior guard Andrej Stojakovic, who came in averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. However, stud freshman Keaton Wagler was still in action…and he was a handful, plus some more.

Wagler just wouldn’t let Illinois die at times and often appeared to deliver the final blow. The true freshman went for a game-high 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Wagler was 5-of-10 from 3-point range to go along with seven assists. To UW’s credit, they did get five turnovers from Wagler, but the constant switching often gave the 6-foot-6 point-wing some very favorable matchups, often against sophomore forward Austin Rapp.

“He’s a helluva player,” said Rapp. “He hit a couple of tough 3’s in my face. Sometimes, you just have to tip your hat to the other team, but we’ll walk away with the victory.”

Wisconsin is quite fortunate to have survived Wagler’s onslaught, which paced a 53.3 percent shooting performance by the Illini at home. UI also made 15 3-pointers while shooting 45.5 percent from deep. But an 11-of-19 mark from the free throw line and 13 turnovers allowed the Badgers to stay in the game.

There’s That Ceiling Again

Wisconsin got a favorable matchup in terms of pace. The Badgers certainly weren’t stuck in the halfcourt the way their offense had been stifled against the likes of Minnesota, USC, and Indiana. Able to out-duel the No. 1 offense in KenPom, UW has now scored 90 or more points 10 times this season, which is a school record.

The Badgers also knocked down 16 3-pointers, which is the most in program history in a road game. Including their 15 3-pointer performance at Michigan, UW is now the only team to make 15 or more triples in road wins over a pair of top 10 teams since 2004-05.

Also, credit the job Wisconsin did on the glass. Despite only shooting 43.3 percent from the field, the Badgers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, their most against Illinois since 2017. That led to 12 second-chance points and 1.33 points per possession on the road.

That wasn’t supposed to happen against Illinois, which ranked No. 12 nationally in offensive rebounding (11.9). Yet, the Illini only had eight extra opportunities, including six in the first 40 minutes.

“To get 14 offensive rebounds and hold them to eight, we knew that was going to be crucial,” said Gard.

Game Ball

Austin Rapp deserves a big pat on the back. In his second consecutive outing, the Portland transfer came up big, pouring in 18 points off the bench on Tuesday. Rapp was 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Rapp also hit three of those triples in the last 6:49 of regulation. If you want to give it to him, I wouldn’t argue it.

However, I just thought Nick Boyd was about as good as it gets when Wisconsin needed him to be. A big reason the Bagers were able to rally was the steady, but electric playmaking of the senior guard, who scored 10-straight points for UW at one point in the second half. Boyd also had five of the first eight points in overtime. 19 of his team-high 25 points (10-19) came in the second half and overtime.

Illinois has some talented perimeter defenders and a lot of size waiting for Boyd at the rim…it just didn’t seem to matter at times. Boyd also dished out a team-high five assists on Tuesday. Boyd is also the only Badger since at least 2004-05 to drop at least 25 points, five assists, and zero turnovers against a top-10 team on the road.

“He’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s been,” said Gard. “That’s why he came to Wisconsin. He’s been to a Final Four and ‘I want to get to more.’ He’s as competitive an individual that I’ve been around in a while. When your point guard has that ‘no fear’ mentality — he’s not going to flinch.”

Big Picture

A lot of season left, but if you were worried about Wisconsin missing the NCAA Tournament, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The Badgers now have two of the better wins in the country, also taking down the No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor, and are still the only team to beat the Wolverines.

Now, can UW build on it and start gaining some consistency going into March? Another huge opportunity awaits Friday against No. 10 Michigan State at the Kohl Center. This team has been next to impossible to figure out, but knocking off top-10 ranked opponents in back-to-back games would go a long way for a Badger team that’s been riding a roller coaster all season long.

“It tells me we’re built for March. We’re just relentless, man,” said Boyd. “We’ve got more and more special moments to be had.”

Beyond the Box Score

1.33: Wisconsin averaged 1.33 points per possession.

4: UW tied its season-low with four turnovers.

5: The Badgers made five consecutive shots to take an 18-10 lead in the first half.

7: Illinois used a 7-0 run in just 1:22 to open up a 37-30 lead with 3:56 left in the first half.

8: UW began the second half on an 8-0 run to re-take a 46-44 lead.

8: UW scored eight consecutive points in overtime, taking an 89-81 lead with 2:36 left in the extra session.

10: Boyd had a +/- of 10 to lead UW.

11: The Badgers missed 11 shots in a row at one point in the second half.

10: Boyd scored 10 consecutive points in the second half for UW.

14: The Illini used a 14-1 run to open up a 63-52 lead with 11:21 remaining.

14: The Badgers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, the most allowed by Illinois this season.

16: UW’s 16 3-pointers were a program record in a road win.

23: The Badgers turned 13 Illinois turnovers into 23 points.