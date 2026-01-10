Overtime: Wisconsin Takes Down Unbeaten and No. 2 Michigan

Entering Saturday, Wisconsin had been abysmal against the top part of its schedule, blown out by BYU, Nebraska, and Purdue, while suffering double-digit losses to TCU and Villanova. The Badgers (11-5, 3-2) were able to reverse the trend, and then some, upsetting No. 2 Michigan (14-1, 4-1), while handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season.

Wisconsin Went Scorched Earth in the Second Half

The 3-point shot is the great equalizer. Wisconsin hit 15 of them compared to just eight for a Michigan team that ranked seventh in offensive efficiency per KenPom and has scored 100 points already seven times this season.

The Badgers went berserk in the second half, going 10-of-17 from deep. At one point, UW had connected on 12 of 17 attempts from downtown, going back to late in the first half.

Freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas led the surge after the break. Bieliauskas connected on four consecutive 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points. As a team, the Badgers shot 63.0 percent from the field after halftime, averaged 1.72 points per possession in the final 20 minutes, and made eight consecutive shots at one point.

UW’s 91 points were the most allowed by Michigan all season. The Wolverines had allowed more than 80 points in regulation just once.

Both of the Star Guards Cooked

There haven’t been many games this season where Wisconsin has gotten both Nick Boyd and John Blackwell going together. In the last two outings, both have been able to shine and co-exist.

Blackwell had a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Boyd added 22 points (8-16) and a game-high six assists. The only other game against a P4 opponent where both have scored 20 points was Northwestern.

Together, Boyd and Blackwell were able to help Wisconsin overcome a second-half explosion by Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau, who scored all 19 of his points after halftime.

Two Defensive Spurts Pushed the Badgers Over the Hump

I understand it’s not sustainable to score 91 points every game, make 15 3-pointers, and shoot 50.0 percent — all on the road. I also understand the frustration with the lack of execution on defense for long stretches. But Wisconsin’s best path to winning these types of games is to try and outscore people, not try and stop them over the course of 40 minutes.

However, the Badgers closed both halves very well on the defensive end.

Even though Michigan scored 88 points and shot 47 percent from the field, there two runs that made the difference. The Wolverines missed their last six shots to close the opening period and committed three turnovers during that span. That allowed the Badgers to close on a 6-0 run. To end the game, UM finished 1-of-9 from the field.

With the way this Wisconsin team is capable of scoring and shooting the ball from the outside, these little defensive spurts, although few and far between, can really start taking some pressure off the offense, especially on nights when shots don’t fall.

Game Ball

There’s a lot of ways to go with one, but Braeden Carrington was terrific off the bench and made a couple of huge plays late.

There weren’t any points directly involved, but Carrington had a huge catch on a jump-ball as Wisconsin went deep on an out-of-bounds set. Carrington high-pointed the basketball like a wide receiver and drew a foul. On the next possession, Michigan came back with the full court press. The senior guard got out of a trap and drew another foul. He also hit a pressure free throw following his previous miss to push the lead to 91-88 with just over 15 seconds remaining.

Carrington finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes. The Badgers were also +18 with him on the floor.

Big Picture

Wisconsin fans, you can breathe a little bit. It’s way too early to be thinking about the NCAA Tournament, but entering Saturday, the Badgers didn’t have a quad-1 win. When it’s time to sit down and evaluate the resumes, UW will have one of the best victories in the country to boast.

But now, can the Badgers turn the page quickly? UW hits the road again on Tuesday for a date at rival Minnesota, who’s coming off a tough loss to USC and has been playing much better under first-year head coach Niko Medved.

Beyond the Box Score

1.74: Wisconsin averaged 1.74 points per possession in the second half.

4: Bieliauskas made four consecutive 3-pointers in the second half.

4:51: The Wolverines had four turnovers in a 4:51 span in the first half.

6: Michigan missed its final six shots of the first half.

7: No team had a run greater than seven points.

7: The Badgers held Michigan to seven fast break points, 10 below their average.

8: UW made eight consecutive shots at one point in the second half. However, Michigan answered with seven straight makes of their own.

9: Michigan made just one of its last field goal attempts to close the game.

12: UW made 12 of 17 3-point field goal attempts between the first and second halves.

14: The Wolverines led by as many as 14 points.

14: Blackwell had 14 of the first 24 points for Wisconsin.

14: UW used a 14-4 run to get within 35-31 after trailing by 14 in the first half.

18: Carrington had a +/- of 18.

19: Cadeau had all 19 of his points in the second half.

20: The Badgers closed the first half on a 20-7 run and scored the final six points, trailing 38-37 at the break.

91: UW’s 91 points were the most allowed by Michigan this season.