Wisconsin Beats Minnesota at the Buzzer, 78-75

In their second straight road game, the Wisconsin Badgers came away with another win on Tuesday, taking down Minnesota in a thrilling 78-75 victory. Both teams took this one down to the wire, but in another edition of the Border Battle, the Badgers walked away with their 10th win in a row for the series.

Wisconsin is now 23-5 against the Golden Gophers since 2010. Greg Gard and company are now 12-5 on the season with a 4-2 Big Ten record.

Wisconsin’s Defensive Lapses Continued in First Half

Immediately, Minnesota took full advantage of Wisconsin’s poor paint defense. The Golden Gophers finished the half with 22 points in the paint, forcing the Badgers to either over-help or leave guards on an island in the post.

Minnesota managed to score 35 points in the first half on just two threes and 5-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma and Cade Tyson took full advantage of poor switches, combining for 22 points and 12 rebounds. Langston Reynolds was the primary facilitator, dishing out seven assists in 18 minutes.

As for Wisconsin, they got solid offense from John Blackwell and Nolan Winter to start (combined 13 points).

However, Braeden Carrington continued to be a two-way spark, as he was against Michigan. The former Minnesota wing recorded six points and four rebounds with a charge drawn. He was the only Badger with a positive box plus-minus in the first 20 minutes (+4).

It’s practically a miracle Wisconsin was only down seven points at the break. The Golden Gophers opted for a 3-2 defense that held the Badgers to 1-for-10 shooting from the field, forcing four turnovers to end the half.

Similar to Their Win vs. Michigan, the Offense Woke Up

Similar to their win on Saturday in Ann Arbor, the Badgers’ offense woke up in the second half. They got back to their hot shooting from three, posting 54-56-75 splits in the second half.

Minnesota stuck with their 3-2 zone, but Wisconsin figured it out by placing Blackwell in the high post. The junior guard was rotating in and out of the paint, forcing the Golden Gophers to shift.

Blackwell and Carrington were the offensive catalysts, especially Carrington, who dropped 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal against his former team. The 6-foot-5 guard was a +14 while hitting seven threes.

A 23-6 run across nearly five minutes gave Wisconsin seven minutes to go, but Minnesota managed to slowly climb back with a flurry of baskets inside and at the free-throw line.

Of course the Border Battle would end in dramatic fashion, as the Badgers missed a few free throws to set up a Tyson three-pointer with five seconds to go to tie it at 75 apiece. From there, Blackwell took it the length of the court without calling a timeout and drilled a contested deep shot at the buzzer.

The junior would finish with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists, obviously displaying hot shooting as well. He posted 57-71-100 shooting splits.

This is the second straight game the Badgers have overcome a double-digit deficit on the road. The resiliency of this group was evident in the second half, especially with the Golden Gophers climbing back late in the game.