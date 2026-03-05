Wisconsin Star Nolan Winter Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Maryland

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers came away with a 78-45 win over Maryland on Senior Day, but it didn’t come without major concern in the injury department. Despite a second half that saw the home team put up a shooting clinic to outscore the Terrapins 44-24, the seven-minute mark had fans holding their breath.

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin’s most reliable big man all season long, went up for a putback layup after a rare Braeden Carrington miss. The seven-foot junior landed awkwardly on the foot of George Turkson and immediately went down in pain, grabbing his left ankle.

Wisconsin star forward Nolan Winter goes to the locker room after rolling his ankle going for the rebound#Badgers pic.twitter.com/eKVtydkEs9 — C.J. Lowe (@cjlowehoops) March 5, 2026

Greg Gard had no update postgame, but said he hopes to have avoided the worst. The head coach hopes to know more within the next 24 hours. If he is out for an extended period, the Wisconsin will have to turn to a frontcourt committee of Austin Rapp, Aleksas Bieliauskas and Will Garlock.

Winter was averaging 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game prior to Wednesday’s win. He notched seven points and six rebounds in 21 minutes against Maryland. He had 12 double-doubles on the season, two of which he recorded at least 20 points.

Nolan Winter ushered back to the locker room.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/ipvKx2HPtR — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 5, 2026

The injury came just in the middle of the Badgers’ last home game of the season, and second-to-last before the Big Ten Tournament. They have already struggled to keep high-profile opponents out of the paint this season, and now suffer a major blow to the rotation.

Wisconsin will face No. 15 Purdue on Saturday in Indiana. The team previously lost to the Boilermakers on Jan. 3 at the Kohl Center, 89-73.