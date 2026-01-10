Wisconsin Reaches Out to New Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Wisconsin has signed two wide receivers in the transfer portal already, but the Badgers may not be done.

The staff recently contacted East Tennessee State transfer wide receiver Jeremiah Harrison.

“Wisconsin just texted me today and is trying to get me to visit,” said Harrison.

Harrison (6-1, 180) has already taken official visits to Ole Miss, Michigan State, and Memphis. The Charlotte native had a huge true freshman season, recording 38 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Harrison posted 139 yards receiving and two touchdowns against Western Carolina on Nov. 15.

Wisconsin has signed Jaylon Domingeaux out of Southeastern Louisiana and Shamar Rigby from Oklahoma State. The Badgers also bring back freshman Eugene Hilton and seniors Tyrell Henry and Chris Brooks next season.

On3 tabs Harrison as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 47 ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal. Harrison will have three years of eligibility remaining.