Wisconsin Football Announces Three More Kickoff Times

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has four kickoff times set for the upcoming 2026 season. The Badgers previously revealed their season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 6 would kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. On Wednesday, three more times were announced.

The home opener and week two matchup with Western Illinois will also be under the lights at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 12. Big Ten Network will have the call live from Camp Randall Stadium.

🚨 UPDATED KICKOFF SLATE 🚨



▫️Weeks 2 & 3 are now locked in 🔒

▫️Battle for the Axe moves to Friday night 🪓 pic.twitter.com/FdYOZRHei9 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 27, 2026

The following weekend, the Badgers will return home to host Eastern Michigan. UW and the Eagles will get going at 11:30 a.m. That contest will appear on Peacock.

On Nov. 27, border rival Minnesota will head to Madison for the annual installment of the Battle of Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Wisconsin and the Gophers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. NBC will have the call for that clash.

FULL SCHEDULE

Sept. 6 vs. Notre Dame (Green Bay, Wis.): 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Western Illinois: 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Eastern Michigan: 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 26 at Penn State: No later than 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State: No later than 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 at UCLA

Oct. 24 vs. USC

Oct. 31: at Iowa: No later than 4 p.m.

Nov. 7 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 14 at Maryland

Nov. 21 at Purdue

Nov. 27: vs. Minnesota: 6:30 p.m.

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