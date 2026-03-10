Live Wisconsin Team and Recruiting Chat: 12-4 PM

Wisconsin Insider Evan Flood will be hosting a live team and recruiting chat from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, open to all Badger Blitz subscribers.

Head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers are set to open up spring ball later this month. UW is also off to a solid start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, landing four early commits.

As for head coach Greg Gard and the basketball program, Wisconsin could be piquing at the right time. Following a 97-93 upset win at No. 15 Purdue, the Badgers take their three-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament.

