Report: Wisconsin Forward Aleksas Bieliauskas Enters the Transfer Portal

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin has suffered its second loss to the starting lineup following the 2025-26 season as freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas will enter the transfer portal, according to Draft Express.

Bieliauskas averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Badgers. The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in all 35 games, including 28 starts. Bieliauskas shot 43.1 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from 3-point range, while appearing in 20.2 minutes per contest.

Bieliauskas had a breakout performance in the Jan. 10 win at Michigan. Helping Wisconsin upset the eventual national champions, Bieliauskas scored a career-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Bieliauskas also had 15 points on five triples in a victory over No. 15 Purdue in the regular season finale.

Bieliauskas is the second starter for UW to enter the transfer portal, joining junior guard John Blackwell. The Badgers have also lost sophomore forward Riccardo Greppi and sophomore forward Jack Robison. UW did add a weapon before the transfer portal even opened on Tuesday, landing a commitment from Australian guard Owen Foxwell from South East Melbourne of the NBL.

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