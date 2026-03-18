Greg Gard Gives Injury Updates on Nolan Winter, Jack Janicki

The Wisconsin Badgers are gearing up for tomorrow’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with High Point. After a loss in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, it looks like they’ll have some more pieces in Portland.

Starting center Nolan Winter, who injured his ankle on March 4 against Maryland, is expected to be available Thursday. Jack Janicki suffered a wrist injury on Feb. 17 against Ohio State that required surgery. He is questionable for the Badgers’ tournament opener, according to Gard. The head coach provided an update on the two before Wednesday’s practice.

“Nolan, yes, I do expect him to be available,” Gard said. “He was full go yesterday [Tuesday] in practice. I assume he’ll be the same today. We’ll practice here once we get done with the press conference.

“And Jack, he did more yesterday, but it was all non-contact. I assume Jack is still questionable for tomorrow, if not out. He has not been in a full practice yet. But Nolan is full go.”

The junior big man is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for Wisconsin. He is the team’s top rebounder, able to bruise inside and knock down shots from the perimeter. Winter is posting 57-33-74 shooting splits this season.

Janicki, on the other hand, has been a key defender for the Badgers off the bench. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is putting up 2.2 points, two rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game this season.

Janicki’s wrist injury has led to more opportunities for backup wings such as Braeden Carrington and Hayden Jones, but his impact on the defensive end is significant. Wisconsin could use him against a High Point unit that shoots well from three-point range.

The fifth-seeded Badgers tip off against the 12th-seeded Panthers on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET. The winner of this matchup will face whoever comes out of Arkansas-Hawaii in the West Region.