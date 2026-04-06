Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell to Enter the Transfer Portal

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin guard John Blackwell will enter the transfer portal and put his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, acording to ESPN.

As a junior, Blackwell averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from 3-point range. Helping lead UW to a 24-11 overall record and a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Blackwell had 16 games in which he scored 20 or more points, including five 30-point efforts. He scored a career-high 34 points in the Big Ten Tournament win over Washington on Mar. 12.

A two-year starter, Blackwell has appeared in 107 games for the Badgers, logging nearly 3,000 minutes along the way. He currently stands No. 11 on UW’s all-time scoring list with 1,505 points and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick as a sophomore.

Wisconsin is still currently slated to return junior forward Nolan Winter, sophomore forward Austin Rapp, freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, and sophomore guard Jack Janicki among its notable contributors from last season. The Badgers also recently added Australian guard Owen Foxwell, a starting point guard for the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL.

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