WATCH: Greg Gard Previews 2026 Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard addressed the media following Monday’s practice to preview the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers earned a five-seed and will face the winner of 12-seed Washington and 13-seed USC in Chicago. UW bested the Huskies 90-73 on Feb. 28, but fell 73-71 to the Trojans on Jan. 25.

Should UW advance, they’d get a rematch with 4-seed Illinois, who the Badgers outlasted 92-90 in overtime on Feb. 10.

Wisconsin is 32-24 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers have reached the final each of the last two seasons. As a five-seed, UW is 6-2 in the Big Ten Tournament and has been slotted there for three consecutive seasons. As head coach, Gard is 11-9 in the BTT, including three runner-up finishes.

The Badgers will tip off at approximately 1:25 p.m. from the United Center.

