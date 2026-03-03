Wisconsin Expected to Hire Ari Confesor as Wide Receivers Coach

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell are expected to hire Ari Confesor of the Jacksonville Jaguars as their next wide receivers coach, Badger Blitz has learned.

Confesor replaces Jordan Reid, who left earlier in February for a role with the Atlanta Falcons.

2025 was Confesor’s first season with the Jaguars. A longtime collegiate coach, Confesor was with Wake Forest in 2023 and 2024 before jumping to the NFL. Confessor also had stints with Air Force (2019-22), Holy Cross (2018), and Rhode Island (2013-17, 2010-11).

Confesor played collegiately at Holy Cross, where he was an All-American wide receiver. He’ll be working with a revamped receiving core in 2026. The Badgers return do seniors Chris Brooks, Tyrell Henry, and sophomore Eugene Hilton Jr. at wide receiver. In the transfer portal, UW also signed Zion Kearney (Oklahoma), Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State), Malachi Coleman (Minnesota), and Jaylon Domingeaux (Southeastern Louisiana).

Football Scoop was first to report Wisconsin’s likely hire of Confesor.