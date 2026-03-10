Wisconsin's Nick Boyd, John Blackwell Featured on All-Big Teams

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell’s 2025-26 campaigns will go down as some of the best in recent memory for the Wisconsin Badgers. The star duo has embraced Madison all season long, helping Greg Gard and company make their mark as one of the most electric offenses in the country.

On Tuesday, the two were honored for their contributions, landing on the All-Big Ten Teams. Boyd notched the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Blackwell was featured on the All-Big Ten Third Team.

Both the coaches and the media voted on the awards. The honor further signifies the two being one of the best guard duos in the country this season.

Boyd averaged 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and four assists per game during the regular season. He most recently put up 18 points in the second half of a 97-93 road upset over No. 15 Purdue. He finished with 23 on 61.5% shooting from the field.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has taken his game to new heights after stints at FAU and San Diego State. He has become one of the best slashing guards in college basketball, able to navigate traffic and explode at the rim. His 20.1 points came on just 1.6 made threes per game, attempting 9.9 shots within the arc.

Blackwell, on the other hand, has spent his entire collegiate career in Madison. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard put up 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 41-38-85 shooting splits. His play style from the perimeter, mainly focused on three-point shooting, complements Boyd’s attack-heavy strengths.

Additionally, Sharif Chambliss was named the Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year, as voted on by Big Ten coaches. The fifth-year Wisconsin assistant was a player with the Badgers from 2003 to 2005, and has been under Gard since 2021.

Wisconsin will start its Big Ten Tournament run on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Badgers secured the fifth seed in Chicago and will play the winner of USC vs. Washington.