Wisconsin OL Emerson Mandell Out for Spring With Foot Injury

As Wisconsin continues spring practice, the Badgers were hit with some unfortunate news Tuesday morning. Projected starting right guard Emerson Mandell will miss the rest of spring after undergoing surgery on his foot, according to head coach Luke Fickell.

The redshirt sophomore is expected to return for fall camp, but the Badgers will be without a key offensive lineman for the rest of spring practice.

Emerson Mandell had surgery on his foot. Will moss rest of spring. Expected back in the fall per Luke Fickell.



Projected starting right guard.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/5HUQD0G5VG — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 14, 2026

Mandell came out of Irondale High School (MN) a four-star lineman, joining Wisconsin in 2024. After appearing in two games, he redshirted and ultimately became a full-time starter last season. Mandell played in all 12 games, one as a right guard and 11 as a right tackle.

Inconsistencies hindered the Badgers’ line last season, but Mandell stood out as a solid contributor. He was efficient amid a plethora of shifts around the offense. The incoming sophomore was a key blocker in a few impressive rushing performances, including multiple 150-yard games.