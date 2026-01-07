Inside the Locker Room: UCLA

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with junior forward Nolan Winter, junior guard John Blackwell, and senior guard Nick Boyd addressed the media following Tuesday’s 80-72 win over UCLA.

The Badgers led by as many as 20 points in Tuesday’s win. For the seventh time this season, UW had four players in double figures, led by Boyd, who poured in a game-high 20. Adding eight rebounds and five assists, Boyd was also the first UW player to lead the team in all three categories in a game this season.

Wisconsin has now won back-to-back games against UCLA, including last season’s 85-70 victory in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers return to action on Saturday at No. 2 Michigan. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT.