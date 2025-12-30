Michigan State Expected to Hire Wisconsin Running Backs Coach Devon Spalding

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will be looking for a new running backs coach during the 2026 season. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan State and first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald will hire Devon Spalding away from the Badgers.

Spalding spent the last three seasons with UW. His group battled injuries all throughout the 2025 campaign. Starter Dilin Jones, who has since entered the transfer portal, appeared in just seven games. Sophomore Darrion Dupree finished as the team’s leading rusher, going for 363 yards and two touchdowns. As a unit, the Badgers ranked No. 111 in rushing yards per game (116.7) despite standing No. 23 in college football in rushing percentage (58.5%).

Spalding’s best season with Wisconsin was his inaugural year in 2023. He coached Braelon Allen to a 984-yard season. Allen would ultimately land in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to the New York Jets.

The Badgers’ running back room will look quite different next season. In addition to Spalding and Jones, UW also lost junior Cade Yacamelli to the transfer portal. Wisconsin is currently set to return just Dupree and redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka. The Badgers also signed Qwantavius Wiggins as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Wisconsin will see Spalding next season as the Badgers host Michigan State. A date has yet to be scheduled, but the two schools will meet at Camp Randall Stadium.

—————————————–

Looking for the inside scoop on Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting? New members can join Badger Blitz for just $1! That’s right, get closer to your favorite with for just a buck!