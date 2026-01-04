Badgers Sputter Against No. 5 Purdue, Lose 89-73

MADISON, Wis. — The start of the new year didn’t go as planned for the Wisconsin Badgers, losing to Purdue at home, 89-73. Greg Gard and company suffered their second Big Ten loss of the season.

The No. 5 team in the country came to the Kohl Center and looked extremely comfortable in the victory. On the other side, there are more questions than ever this year regarding Wisconsin’s postseason odds after this defeat.

Sloppiness Held Wisconsin Back in the First Half

The biggest positives from the first half were Wisconsin’s shot selection and ability to start the game hot.

The Badgers took 12 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes, but attempted just one in the first five. They were passing up looks to attack the basket, and it worked for the most part. They shot 53.6% from the field.

Wisconsin’s pick-and-roll was almost as effective as Purdue’s, taking advantage of one-on-one situations. Nick Boyd stood out with eight points (4-for-6 from the field), but Nolan Winter led the way with nine points. The seven-footer got to the line a handful of times, but only converted on five of eight attempts.

However, Purdue looked even more in control, forcing eight turnovers and grabbing six offensive rebounds. Just from those Badger mistakes alone, the Boilermakers got an extra 22 points. 13 of those were from takeaways and nine from second-chance opportunities.

The pick-and-roll actions involving Braden Smith proved to be lethal, as the star point guard dropped eight points and six assists in 17 minutes without a turnover.

It was still impressive to see Wisconsin down 45-38 at the break despite the mistakes and struggles within the paint. But even Purdue’s misses were off of great looks, exploiting the Badgers’ help defense and finding plenty of corner shots.

Everything Fell Apart in the Second Half

All of Wisconsin’s first-half mistakes were simply accentuated after the break. Purdue went on multiple 6-0 and 10-0 runs in the first 10 minutes to go up by as many as 24 points.

The Badgers, on the other hand, went multiple minutes without points or a field goal on too many occasions.

The Boilermakers shot 44-46-73 in the second half, while Wisconsin shot 31% from the field and 7% from three. The discomfort was very real for the Badgers, while the opposing fans in the area made themselves heard.

All five Purdue starters would hit double figures just over halfway through the period, with Fletcher Loyer leading the way. The 6-foot-5 wing finished with 20 points on 4-for-10 shooting from three.

A 13-2 Wisconsin run made things interesting with just under four minutes to go, but it was too little, too late as the Boilermakers closed it out comfortably.

Smith did what he does best: facilitate. The senior star put up 14 points and 12 assists, finishing with just three turnovers, breaking the all-time assist record for Big Ten basketball. He broke Michigan State star Cassius Winston’s record of 891 and now has 893.

Boyd was, by far, the best contributor with 24 points and six rebounds. Winter followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, but Wisconsin failed to get anything else notable from the rest of the team.

The Badgers now fall to 9-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They’ll face UCLA in Madison on Tuesday, hoping to get back on track after another tough loss.