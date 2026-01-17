Badgers Take Care of Rutgers in Saturday Matinee, 96-87

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers managed to take care of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their Saturday matinee, 96-87. At home, the Badgers extended their winning streak to four games in a unique fashion, somewhat escaping the road team in a tale of two halves.

Wisconsin is now 13-5 on the season, but Saturday’s win didn’t come without a few scares. However, after a bit of a rough patch to end 2025, the team has hit its stride. Greg Gard and company are now 5-3 in Big Ten play.

Elite Two-Way Play Propelled the First Half

It felt like Wisconsin should have been up by at least 30 at the end of the first half, but a 51-29 lead would suffice. The Badgers applied pressure on the defensive end to start, forcing some tough Rutgers shots.

The Scarlet Knights committed seven turnovers, never really getting out in transition to create better looks. They were playing to the Badgers’ tempo.

It was a half full of runs for the home team, finishing on a 16-6 stretch. Second-chance opportunities were plentiful in the first 20 minutes, as Wisconsin managed to grab seven offensive rebounds for 14 extra points.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wisconsin half without some hot shooting. The team managed to go 8-for-15 from three in the period due to excellent ball movement. However, the diet was relatively even with 18 paint points.

Nick Boyd splits the defense for the bucket and the foul 😯@BadgerMBB



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/bKTaqDO5A4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 17, 2026

Nick Boyd and Nolan Winter were the highlights of the first half. Boyd notched 15 points and six assists in 15 minutes, while Winter put up 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field in 14 minutes.

Will Garlock deserves a shoutout as well. The freshman bruiser was a major paint presence in just five minutes, recording four points and four rebounds.

Another Rough Second Half is Mitigated By Insurance

It feels like we haven’t seen a complete game from Wisconsin basketball this season, and Saturday would keep that trend going. Rutgers played the second half very well, outscoring the Badgers 58-45.

Once again, the insurance from the first half proved to be crucial, as Tariq Francis and Harun Zrno caught fire for a combined 34 points on the day.

The Scarlet Knights posted 51-44-71 shooting splits in the second half, finding a rhythm in the midrange and from beyond the arc. They did a great job drawing fouls, as Wisconsin committed 13.

Offensive rebounding, while favoring the Badgers in the first half, went the other way after the break. Rutgers posted nine in the final 20 minutes, leading to second-chance opportunities.

After multiple 5-0 runs from the road team, the Badgers bounced back with Boyd going for 10 points in the final seven minutes. He finished with 32 points and nine assists. A slight injury scare halfway through the period was no match for the senior guard.

Winter and John Blackwell helped supplement Boyd’s superstar performance. The seven-foot center recorded 18 points and five rebounds on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting.

Blackwell, on the other hand, put up 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Badgers finished with 48-40-90 shooting splits, relying on a combination of paint touches and threes off the catch.