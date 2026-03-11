Badgers to Face Washington After Huskies Defeat USC

Wisconsin’s first opponent in the Big Ten Tournament is now official after Washington took down USC on Wednesday, 83-79. The overtime thriller sets up the Huskies for a rematch with the Badgers, after a loss in Seattle on Feb. 28.

Washington finished the regular season 15-16, but always had a fighting chance against the Trojans after Chad Baker-Mazara was dismissed from the program. In Chicago, the Huskies were down by seven points at halftime. However, a major defensive stretch held USC to just 10 points in the final eight minutes. This included a scoreless final two minutes to set up overtime.

Zoom Diallo was the MVP of the match with 22 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, while NBA Draft prospect Hannes Steinbach recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. The duo gave Wisconsin some problems in its 90-73 win on the road, combining for 43 points.

The Badgers had a historic shooting day in Seattle that day, knocking down a then-record 17 three-pointers on 38 attempts. Braeden Carrington led the way with a career-high 32 points on 9-of-15 shooting from deep. Nick Boyd got things started in the first half and ultimately finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Braeden Carrington was a flamethrower when John Blackwell really struggled offensively. JB managed to produce in the 2nd half (7 PTS, 3-6 FG), but BC stole the show with off-ball scoring.



One of the elite movement shooters in the Big Ten, he made himself available at all times. https://t.co/mqyUKyF1in — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) March 1, 2026

It’s clear that Wisconsin can both beat and lose to anyone. Greg Gard’s team is extremely reliant on the deep ball, and when it’s falling, the Badgers are practically unstoppable. However, things can fall apart just as quickly if they go cold.

The Huskies are a better defensive team, ranking 44th in efficiency according to KenPom. They actually managed to keep Wisconsin scoreless in the first two minutes of their matchup before things got going.

Washington is quite the opposite of its opponent, struggling to knock down shots from deep at a consistent rate. The team ranks 294th in threes made per game (6.5) and 249th in attempts (21). Most of the points come from within the arc.

The Badgers will tip off against the Huskies on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT. After an upset 97-93 win over Purdue, they’re riding high amid four days without a game. If Wisconsin wins, it will face Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.