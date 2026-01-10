Wisconsin Badgers Upset No. 2 Michigan on the Road, 91-88

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off their biggest win of the season and recent memory, taking down the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines, 91-88. In Ann Arbor, the Badgers won in dramatic fashion, knocking off a red-hot team that was 14-0 coming into the matchup.

Wisconsin did everything right to outplay Michigan, playing well enough on both sides of the ball. The Badgers move to 11-5 on the season (3-2 in the Big Ten), while the Wolverines are now 14-1.

Defense Propelled the First Half

Wisconsin went against its general trend of the season to start the game, improving its defense as the first half moved along. The offense was a rollercoaster, as even though the road team did a good job of breaking Michigan’s full-court press, the open looks just weren’t falling.

Michigan started getting easy looks from the perimeter and a few second-chance opportunities. Morez Johnson Jr. was easily the best performer of the half, playing the role of a bruiser with 13 points (6-for-6 shooting), three rebounds and two blocks. Things appeared to be lopsided as expected after a 10-2 Wolverine run halfway through the period.

"If he makes that, forget it."



Yaxel Lendeborg drills the 3 for @umichbball pic.twitter.com/WYB72CSt72 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

But the Badgers flipped the switch relatively quickly. They took away passing lanes, crashed the glass and made things chaotic for Michigan’s guards. The Wolverines committed eight turnovers in the first half, contributing to a 20-7 Wisconsin run in the final seven minutes.

The Badgers are fighting!



It's a one-point game on CBS. pic.twitter.com/xpeAKbzW5M — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

Braeden Carrington and John Blackwell gave the most valuable minutes of the period. Blackwell put up 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting (4-for-4 from three) in 19 minutes. Carrington stepped up as a high-level defender, recording a steal and a block with a box plus-minus of +12.

It just goes to show that even when the threes aren’t falling for the Badgers (5-for-16 in the first half), physicality can keep them in the match.

Offense Caught Up in the Second Half

The second half saw Wisconsin carry the defensive momentum and translate it into offense. The shots didn’t just start to fall; they were raining. The Badgers shot 10-for-17 from three, largely due to the emergence of Aleksas Bieliauskas. He shot 4-for-5 from deep in 17 minutes, finishing with 17 points.

Bieliauksas’s hot shooting rubbed off on the stars, as Blackwell and Nick Boyd would continue to score at a high level, combining for 48 points. They kept everyone in check throughout the half, initiating offense and breaking the Wolverines’ full-court press.

Nick Boyd just broke Michigan's press BY HIMSELF 🤯 @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/220p4BUhf9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

Michigan couldn’t hit shots late, but stayed in the game by getting to the free-throw line. Elliot Cadeau’s 19 second-half points kept them alive, being the only true generator.

But the home team also got Wisconsin for 12 fouls in the period, hitting the double bonus with plenty of time left. They didn’t fully take advantage and went 1-for-8 from the field in the final four minutes.

The unsung hero of the game had to be Carrington, who brought energy on both ends of the floor for the entire game. The 6-foot-5 senior finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a block and steal, nailing clutch free throws in the final minute to keep the Badgers ahead.

"That looked like Jordan Love" 😂



Wisconsin is going to the line with a chance to go up 4 on No. 2 Michigan! pic.twitter.com/DEHGUepCy3 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

The victory ended with a few missed free throws from Wisconsin, but Michigan failed to capitalize with seconds to go. Greg Gard picked up his 15th top-10 win of his career, and the Badgers finally have a Quad 1 victory after losing their previous five.