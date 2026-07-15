Wisconsin Set to Clash With Villanova in December

MADISON, Wis. — The second leg of the Villanova-Wisconsin series has been set. The Badgers and Wildcats will clash on Dec. 12 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Badgers in the City of Brotherly Love

Wisconsin 🆚 Villanova

⏰ – Saturday, Dec. 12

📍 – @XMobileArena pic.twitter.com/tef4rdEsnA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 15, 2026

The two schools met last season in Milwaukee. Villanova held on for a 76-66 overtime victory at Fiserv Forum. The Wildcats led 35-22 at the half, but the Badgers closed on a 14-6 run to push the game into the extra session. However, the overtime period belonged to Villanova, who scored the first eight points and never looked back.

Wisconsin is coming off a 24-11 season, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Badgers will be led by returning senior forward Nolan Winter, Miami (OH) transfer wing Eian Elmer, and freshman point guard Owen Foxwell, who played in the NBL for the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix.

Villanova also won 24 games in the first season under head coach Kevin Willard. The Wildcats also finished third in the Big East Conference at 15-5 and earned an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Leading scorer Tyler Perkins and forward Matt Hodge are among the notable returners.

Other confirmed non-conference matchups for Wisconsin this season include Marquette on Dec. 5 in Milwaukee, Auburn on Dec. 19 in Nashville, and the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in November, which will feature Seton Hall, N.C. State, and a team to be determined later.

Television designation and tip-off time for Villanova-Wisconsin will be revealed at a later date.

Ticket Information For Villanova-Wisconsin

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale Oct. 15, with a one-day presale set to take place the day prior.

Fans can register to receive dedicated event information and be eligible for ticket presale access by registering online at xfinitymobilearena.com/events/detail/hoops-showdown or bit.ly/PhillyHoopsShowdown. Villanova season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their exact seats at Xfinity Mobile Arena during an exclusive early presale window. Information and timelines for season-ticket holders will be sent directly from the Villanova ticket office.