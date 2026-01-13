Wisconsin CB Omillio Agard Enters Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely active in the transfer portal this offseason, but they’ve also had quite a few names depart from the program. Most recently, redshirt freshman Omillio Agard has entered the portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

After appearing in 11 games for the Badgers in 2025, Agard will be one of over 20 players to have entered the open market. The 5-foot-11 cornerback totaled 22 tackles, a sack and an interception this past season.

The Philadelphia native was a three-star prospect coming out of St. Joseph’s Prep School. According to Rivals, he was the seventh-ranked player in Pennsylvania and 40th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. Agard had offers from Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State, but ultimately chose Luke Fickell and Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old will depart, but the Badgers have brought in a plethora of players who will be great contributors in 2026. Most recently, they landed commitments from Minnesota wide receiver Malachi Coleman, Tennessee edge rusher Jayden Lofton and Louisville quarterback Deuce Adams.