WATCH: Jack Cooper, Robert Steeples, Paul Haynes Give the Latest on Wisconsin DB's

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin secondary coach Paul Haynes, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, and safeties coach Jack Cooper addressed the media on Wednesday and gave the latest from spring practice.

The Badgers have a revamped unit going into 2026. Senior Matt Jung is the only returning starter in the secondary. During the off-season, UW signed senior Marvin Burks (Missouri) and sophomore Carson Van Dinter (Iowa State). Likely rounding out the two-deep, sophomore Cairo Skanes moved over from cornerback, where he played 12 games as a true freshman. Junior Matthew Traynor is currently out with an injury and could see snaps this fall.

At cornerback, Wisconsin will be reliant on numerous transfers, but redshirt freshman Jaimier Scott has had a breakout spring. Senior Javan Robinson, an Arizona State transfer, is expected to be the No. 1 cornerback this fall. Ohio State transfer Bryce West, a sophomore, has held down the nickel position. Sophomores Cai Bates (Florida State) and Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State) are also heavily in the mix for snaps.

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