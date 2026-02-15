Wisconsin WRs Coach Jordan Reid Leaving for NFL Job

Wisconsin Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid has accepted a job as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Reid, who joined the Badgers in January 2025, was a former Ohio wide receiver. He graduated from the university in 2016 and became a graduate assistant with the Bobcats. From there, he was with Wake Forest and then departed to be a wide receivers coach at Western Michigan.

At Western Michigan, Reid coached three Bronco wideouts to 30-plus passes. Kenneth Womack totaled 115 catches for 1,236 yards and two scores across two seasons under Reid. In 2022, Reid coached the WR corps to 167 of Western Michigan’s 247 receptions. Womack led the MAC with 76 catches and racked up 691 yards and a touchdown.