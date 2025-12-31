Wisconsin's Preston Zachman to Enter Transfer Portal

The dominoes continue to fall for the Wisconsin Badgers, as safety Preston Zachman plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett and On3. The Badgers now have 18 players planning to leave Luke Fickell’s program, the most recent being a significant part of the defense.

The 6-foot-1 senior suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out for the rest of the 2025 season after playing the first three games. He recorded a total of seven tackles and two interceptions in those appearances. His two takeaways in Week 1 against Miami of Ohio earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

But Zachman’s overall career as a Badger has been impressive, totaling 125 tackles and seven interceptions across four seasons. One of the highest returning safeties entering this season, according to PFF, he technically has six years of college football under his belt. Due to this year’s injury, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Zachman’s best season came in 2024, when he recorded 58 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions. The safety has a three-star, 82.83 Rivals industry ranking.

The Pennsylvania native joins a list of notable Wisconsin players who plan on departing. Prior to his report, Billy Edwards Jr. was the most recent Badger reported to be leaving.

Other names include Jake Renfro, Dilin Jones, and freshman Eugene Hilton Jr. Zachman is one of many starters to test their luck elsewhere, with Fickell’s biggest question being how he’ll rebound from the losses.