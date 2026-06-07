BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Four-Star DL Yahzeen Zion

There were a lot of big names in college football in on Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion. In the end, it’s Wisconsin who grabs the highly coveted prospect from out West.

Following an official visit over the weekend, the Rivals four-star defensive lineman has given his commitment to the Badgers and head coach Luke Fickell.

Zion held scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas Tech, Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, SMU, Washington, UCLA, and more. Zion had to miss his Florida official visit last weekend due to a family obligation. He was slated to check out Oklahoma and LSU in the next two weekends.

As a junior, Zion posted 57.0 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. It was his first season playing organized football. According to Rivals, Zion is the nation’s No. 34 ranked defensive lineman.

Zion is the second player from Desert Edge to commit to Wisconsin in the 2027 recruiting class, joining linebacker Nathan Jones. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior could begin his UW career at either edge rusher or defensive line. Both assistant coaches E.J. Whitlow and Matt Mitchell, had a hand in recruiting Zion.

Wisconsin now holds 19 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, a group that ranks top 25 nationally, per Rivals.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Zion’s commitment…

Looking for the scoop on Wisconsin basketball, football, and recruiting? No site gives you more bang for your buck than Badger Blitz. For a limited time, you can grab an annual subscription for 50 percent off! That’s right, get behind-the-scenes intel on the Cardinal and White for just $59 for the year! With official visit season in full swing, now is a perfect time to sign up and see what we’re all about!