2026 forward Drew Anderson flips from Oregon State to Stanford

Oregon State has lost the commitment of Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) forward Drew Anderson.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Anderson on Monday announced that he has committed to the Stanford Cardinal. His decision to flip away from the Beavers comes just under a month after the university chose to move on from long-time head coach Wayne Tinkle.

This season, the Beavers were 17-16 overall and 9-9 in WCC play. While it was the program’s second-straight winning season following a 20-13 campaign a season ago, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes chose to move on from Tinkle.

With his decommitment, Oregon State no longer has any commitments in its 2026 recruiting class as the program moves into a new direction under former Saint Mary’s and Michigan assistant Justin Joyner.

Joyner, a 38-year old native of Antioch, California was named the head coach of Oregon State on March 11, signing a five-year deal worth $4.85 milliion. Joyner will join Oregon State full-time following the Michigan Wolverines’ 2026 NCAA Tournament run.

Michigan, a No. 1 seed, is set to take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in this week’s Sweet Sixteen. The matchup is set to take place on Friday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago. Tip-off is set for 4:35 p.m. PT.

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