3 Takeaways From Oregon State WBB's 62-58 loss vs Wisconsin

With the Oregon State women’s basketball team (23-12) falling to Wisconsin 62-58 on Thursday evening in the opening round of the WBIT Tournament, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan gives three key takeaways!

1. Beavers start slow, find form, and falter late

There was a point in time during the first half of the game where it looked like the game would get out of hand quite quickly for the Beavers.

Wisconsin, despite the travel over from Madison to Corvallis, looked to be very much in control of things to start out the first few possessions.

With the way they played tonight, you would never have known this was a team that had lost 10 straight, but then again, this is March, and anything can happen. Always respect your opponent regardless of the record and the opponents they played prior to playing you.

As Badgers head coach Robin Pingeton pointed out post-game, despite the losses on their schedule during that stretch, which came during a gauntlet of their schedule, her group kept fighting through each of those contests.

However, by halftime and the start of the second half, Oregon State found form, outscoring the Badgers 21-18 in the third quarter, which began with a Tiara Bolden three-pointer.

Yet even with the fast start in the second half, the Badgers were able to claw back and take a six-point lead right at the end of the third quarter, remaining in the driver’s seat despite also being outscored 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

The game was very similar to the final regular season game against LMU, but Oregon State couldn’t find enough in the end to pull out a win.

Despite the fast start in the second half, it wasn’t enough for Scott Rueck’s group in the end, as with every answer they could come up with against the Badgers, there was an answer right back from Pingeton’s group.

Of course, you don’t want things to end before they start, but sometimes that’s just basketball at the end of the day when you’re able to hit timely shots and be imposing at the rim when you’re Wisconsin. However, the Beavers found a way to stay in it till the end in another heavyweight fight like they’ve had all season.

2. Wisconsin dominates the boards and in the paint

When you look at the stat sheet, the one thing that stands out is the discrepancy of points scored in the paint and the rebounds.

Specifically, that was something that Pingeton’s group came into this game emphasizing, and they executed that game plan almost perfectly.

Wisconsin outscored Oregon State 32-24 in the paint and outrebounded the Beavers 36-28 as well, which when you’re physically imposing inside on both ends of the court, more likely than not you’re going to win the game.

Those are things that make it tough for a team like Oregon State to pull through in a heavy weight fight like this game was tonight, but also too partly why the adjustment was made from going from Lizzy Williamson to the combo of Nene Sow and Lara Alonso-Basurto in the post.

Not to say that Williamson was over matched either but sometimes you have to ride the hot hand and that was Sow and Alonso-Basurto tonight, but that also points to a lack of size and physcality that needs to be addressed in the post for next season.

We saw it against Gonzaga and also Loyola Marymount this season, where the team was giving up easy looks inside and just didn’t have the personnel to respond to what Gonzaga, LMU, and Wisconsin was throwing at them in the paint.

However, that’s really more of an issue to come back and circle too when we get to the off season because you do lose Williamson and Sow next year, but you do know you at least have four freshmen coming in.

Curious to see exactly what Scott Rueck’s strategy is knowing that he addressed it post-game and mentioning Gonzaga as an example of where that gave them issues before in the post.

3. Tiara Bolden and Jenna Villa lead the way on offense, but not enough

A dominant performance from Tiara Bolden in her final home game in a Beaver uniform as she led all the scorers for Oregon State with 23 points.

Bolden was able to spark that rally Oregon State had in the third quarter before the Beavers ultimately found themselves down by six points before the fourth quarter.

19 of her 23 points came in the second half and outside of Jenna Villa, who scored 11 points, Oregon State only had two scorers reach double figures compared to their normal showing of three to four players, which is part of the versatility the lineup had shown through out the regular season.

Oregon State didn’t have an answer for the looks that Wisconsin threw at them and made them play outside of their comfort zone, which was highlighted by Kennedie Shuler shooting from the three point line and that’s not her strong suit.

However, even with that not being Shuler’s game Ally Schimel, who can also shoot from the three point line was just held to five points.

While Bolden put on a memorable show for the final time for Beaver Nation, the offense as whole just wasn’t able to get going when it was needed.

Timely shots help a sruggling offense and the Beavers unfortunately were not able to get the timely shots when they mattered the most tonight to continue on their season.

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