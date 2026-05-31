3 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Yale In Eugene Regional

3 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Yale In Eugene Regionalby: Ryan Harlan1 hour agoRyan_Harlan7Read In AppOregon State’s Adam Haight, left, dives unsuccessfully for a catch with teammate Easton Talt, right, during the sixth inning against Washington State during the first game of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026.With the Oregon State baseball team (44-13) winning against Yale in the second round of the Eugene Regional, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan gives three key takeaways!