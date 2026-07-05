BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

Today, we begin with part one of the honorable mentions and just missed!

Ranking Criteria

This is obviously an inexact science as you’re comparing quarterbacks to defensive linemen and linebackers to offensive linemen. However, our team, which consisted of Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Senior Writer Ryan Harlan, gave it a shot.

The main criteria were assessing our expectations for the player’s performance in 2026, and to evaluate that, you have to look at what the player did in 2025. Stats were considered, but it was more of an overall impact on the team from an analysis perspective.

Again, we want to reiterate how difficult it was to create this top 20. Keeping some of the guys below out of the top 20 was tough, but we felt they deserved a place in the honorable mentions and the just missed category.

Honorable Mentions (in no particular order)

Wide Receiver Aeryn Hampton

One of the Beavers’ most prized transfers of the offseason, the former four-star and Alabama Crimson Tide product Aeryn Hampton is just outside the top-20. Very much like Butler below, if talent wins out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hampton higher up the list as he boasts impressive skills, but he hasn’t seen game action since 2024, playing in three games for the Tide.

Wide Receiver Aaron Butler

One of Oregon State’s most intriguing transfers of the offseason, former four-star receiver and Texas Longhorn Aaron Butler checks in just outside the top-20. Butler’s talent alone could have him in the top-20 as the season progresses, but we’re still not quite sure what to expect from the 6-foot, 177-pounder in his first campaign with the Beavs. He’s coming off a year where he played in three games and had one catch for 17 yards.

Offensive Lineman Will Larkins

After seeing action in 10 games as a reserve a year ago, the former Georgia State transfer Will Larkins could be in for a bigger role in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 324-pounder has great size and saw some good action in the spring. Expect him to push for playing time in his junior campaign.

Punter AJ Winsor

When AJ Winsor was able to get the snap sent to him last season, he was an effective punter. He averaged the fifth-best per punt average in Oregon State history at 44.7 yards per punt. The redshirt junior punted 62 times, totaling 2,774 yards and landing 13 inside the opponent’s 20.

Long Snapper Tug Sanford

With Oregon State’s issues at the long-snapper position in 2025, new transfer Tug Sanford earns a spot on the honorable mentions, as he should be able to drastically steady the Beavers in 2026.

Just Missed

DB Exodus Ayers

Ayers checks in on the just missed as we’re still unclear of his status for the 2026 campaign. If he does play, his previous play on the field and talent would certainly have him deep into the top-20, but we’re still awaiting word on what his status will be.

OL Carter Guillaume

Another guy who was just outside the honorable mentions, Guillaume was key for the Beavers in spring practices, handling a good bit of the center work with the first-team offensive line. He’s another guy who could push for playing time right away after coming over from Louisville and also has good size and instincts for the middle at 6-foot-1, 296 pounds.

WR Malachi Durant

Entering his third campaign with the program, and coming off a year where he had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, Durant will be looking for a breakout campaign in 2026. However, he has increased competition with the Beavers bringing in several new receiver transfers.

QB Braden Atkinson

One of the Beavers’ newest quarterback additions, Atkinson checks in on the just-missed category, but still has ample time during fall camp to push Maalik Murphy for the starting job. The Beavers have vowed to keep the QB competition open throughout camp, and no decisions have been made, but our current thinking is that Atkinson would need to have a really strong fall camp to overtake Murphy for QB1.

QB Brady Jones

Following spring, Jones was behind Murphy and Atkinson in the “pecking order” as mentioned above; it remains a wide-open competition throughout fall camp, and Jones still has an opportunity to make a push ahead of the season. Jones saw limited action for Western Michigan a year ago, but threw for over 5,000 yards in JUCO in 2024, so he can sling it; he just hasn’t shown enough consistency yet.

RB Jake Reichle

Entering his final campaign with the Beavers, local product Jake Reichle earns a spot on the just missed. There was some battle for this spot between Reichle, Kourdey Glass, and newcomer AJ Newberry, but Reichle’s four years in the program and being a key, veteran leader earn him the nod. He’ll likely see situational work in the Beavers’ RB rotation, but his trust among the coaching staff and his teammates is immense.

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