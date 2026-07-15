BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 12 Tevita Pome'e

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 13 defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e.

Oregon State DL Tevita Pome’e

No. 59

6-foot-3, 312-pounds

Junior

Hofoa, Tonga

Layton Christian HS (UT) -> Oregon -> Oregon State

2025 Stats: 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 QBH

Pome’e’s 2025 Recap

After getting his first taste of full-time play with Oregon State in 2024, playing in 11 games and finishing with 15 tackles with half a tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries, Pome’e was expected to take a big step forward in 2025.

He was one of the standout players during spring and fall camp, making a big offseason leap in terms of improving his conditioning and setting himself up to be one of the Beavers’ go-to guys in 2025. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury late in fall camp, and it kept him out until the Beavers’ week three matchup against Texas Tech.

Pome’e went on to play in the Beavers’ final 10 games, but was a primary reserve coming off the bench and didn’t see quite as much of a workload snap-wise as he saw the season prior, so he’ll be looking to make a bigger mark in 2026.

2026 Outlook

Heading into the 2026 campaign, now fully healthy and now in a 4-3 defensive system that should allow his sizable frame to target more one-on-one matchups, I believe Pome’e could be in store for his best collegiate season.

It’ll be Pome’e’s third year with the program, and he’s a guy I’ll be very curious to get eyes on during fall camp to see if he’s making the same sort of impact he was last season.

If he stays healthy, I believe he’ll be in line for a very solid junior season in the Beavers’ new defensive scheme and under the tutelage of DL coach Mark Hagen.

Previously

No. 13 Tygee Hill

No. 14 Gabe Milbourn

No. 15 Xavyion Noland

No. 16 Eric Olsen

No. 17 DC Temple

No. 18 Eddie Freauff

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE for inside access on Oregon State Athletics & MORE!

Join BeaversEdge For $1 (new subscribers only)

BeaversEdge.com provides everything that passionate Oregon State fans need—exclusive, wall-to-wall coverage of the Oregon State athletics athletes and recruiting.

Not a subscriber? That’s okay! It’s never too late to subscribe to BeaversEdge. Not only will you get access to the best Oregon State team and recruiting content out there, but also in-depth analysis from our team of Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Senior Writer Ryan Harlan, & Writers Brogan Slaughter and Brent Shirley!

In addition to getting coverage from experts who have covered the Beavers for nearly a dozen years, you’ll also get the following perks:

* Access to The Dam Board, our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State diehard fans as well as the BeaversEdge staff.

* In-depth breakdowns — BeaversEdge provides the latest analytics, stats, and more on the Beavers, their opponents, and more. Each week, dive deeper into the Beavers’ previous game and future opponents.

*Dedicated team coverage — BeaversEdge is ready every week to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Oregon State football, basketball, and baseball. We keep you locked in with the latest on JaMarcus Shephard’s football squad and the heat they’re providing on the recruiting trail ahead of their first season. The latest on the hardwood with Justin Joyner’s Oregon State men’s basketball squad as he builds his inaugural roster and on the women’s side with Scott Rueck’s squad as they look to push for the postseason once more! We also keep you locked in with Beaver baseball; despite the season coming to a close, it’ll be a busy offseason for Mitch Canham’s squad!

Join BeaversEdge For $1 (new subscribers only)

* Complete recruiting coverage — We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State’s efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Beavers are targeting from the day they’re offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* Full network access — On top of our coverage at BeaversEdge, you’ll also receive FULL ACCESS to ALL On3 fan sites and national message boards, access to Rivals recruiting and high school coverage, featuring the biggest names in the recruiting inudstry, and access to On3’s national talent including some of the nation’s top college analysts in Andy Staples, Greg Biggins, Brandon Huffman, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, and more.

If that’s not enough, there’s another benefit to signing up for BeaversEdge today!

Join BeaversEdge and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/beavers-edge/join/

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter