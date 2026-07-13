BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 14 Gabe Milbourn

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 14 tight end, Gabe Milbourn!

Oregon State TE Gabe Milbourn

No. 82

6-foot-5, 248-pounds

RS-Senior

Sonora, Calif.

Sonora Union HS

2025 Stats: 17 receptions, 185 yards and one touchdown

Milbourn’s 2025 Recap

After patiently biding his time over his first four years of collegiate action at Oregon State, Milbourn broke into the TE rotation in a big way in 2025.

He took a redshirt season in year one, then played in four games as a redshirt-freshman. He then played in 11 as a sophomore and 12 as a junior in 2024. So while Milbourn had the experience of playing in games, he had yet to record a catch entering what we expected to be his final season.

Milbourn quickly changed that narrative in 2025, as now being a featured part of the passing attack, he went on to play in all 12 games, finishing with 17 catches for 185 yards and a score. His most receptions came this past season against Lafayette when he tallied six, while his season-high in yards came against Sam Houston with 57.

2026 Outlook

As mentioned above, we expected the 2025 campaign to be Milbourn’s last, but after applying for an NCAA Waiver and being approved for it, the 2026 campaign will be his last rodeo.

Getting Milbourn and his five-plus years of experience and leadership back in the fold for the first year of the JaMarcus Shephard campaign was a savvy move, and now he joins fellow transfers Eric Olsen and DC Temple as a three-headed senior attack at TE for the Beavers this season.

With new OC Mitch Dahlen looking to get the TEs more involved in 2026, it’s not unreasonable to think it could be a career-year for Milbourn at the TE spot, only needing to top 185 yards a score to best last season, which I believe he’ll do handily. Look for Milbourn to be the de facto leader in the TE room in 2026…

Previously

No. 15 Xavyion Noland

No. 16 Eric Olsen

No. 17 DC Temple

No. 18 Eddie Freauff

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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