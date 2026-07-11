BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 15 Xavyion Noland

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 15 with wide receiver Xavyion Noland!

Oregon State WR Xavyion Noland

No. 8

5-foot-6, 165-pounds

RS-Junior

San Diego, Calif.

Canyon HS -> Texas State -> UTRGV

2025 Stats: 37 rec, 831 yards, 7 TD

Noland’s 2025 Recap

The 2025 campaign was a breakout year for Noland during his sophomore season with Texas Rio Grande Valley. In his second year with the program, Noland was the second-leading receiver for the Vaqueros, finishing with 37 catches for 831 yards and seven scores. He was a downfield threat for UTRGV, ranking fourth in the FCS and first in the Southland Conference with 22.46 yards per catch.

He played in all 12 games with 10 starts this past season and topped the 100+ receiving mark four times and had three games of two scores. He also served as a kick returner, returning eight kickoffs for 161 yards, including a season-long 54-yarder against Prairie View A&M.

After not seeing the field and redshirting his first collegiate year with Texas State, and then not playing in 2024 with UTRGV, having an 831-yard, seven-score debut season is impressive, albeit against FCS competition.

2026 Outlook

After his breakout campaign with the Vaqueros in 2025, Noland opted to enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility and found a home and a place in Oregon State, where he’s expected to be utilized right away.

In terms of returning production from the 2025 season, Noland is the WR-room leader following his near 900-yard campaign a season ago, but he’ll need to make the FCS-to-FBS leap in terms of the speed and physicality of the game. The good news is, speed and good hands always translate, and Noland has both.

I expect offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen to scheme up certain ways to get the 5-foot-6, 165-pound playmaker the ball in space. Noland’s greatest asset is his lightning-fast speed, and whether that’s downfield shots or more RPO-type designs, we expect him to have the ball in his hands quite a bit this season as the Beavers look to take advantage of the mismatches he provides with speed.

READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON NOLAND HERE

Previously

No. 16 Eric Olsen

No. 17 DC Temple

No. 18 Eddie Freauff

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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