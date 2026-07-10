BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 16 Eric Olsen

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 16 with tight end Eric Olsen!

Oregon State TE Eric Olsen

No. 8

6-foot-5, 230-pounds

Senior

St. George, Utah

Desert Hills -> Utah Tech

2025 Stats: 52 rec, 583 yards, 2 TD

Olsen’s 2025 Recap

The 2025 campaign was Olsen’s best to date as he’s coming off a junior campaign with Utah Tech where he played and started in all 12 games and finished with 52 catches for 583 yards and two scores. He averaged 11.1 yards per catch and had a long catch of 49 yards.

His best game of the season came in UT’s loss to Central Arkansas when he tallied five catches for 107 yards and a score. Over his career with the TrailBlazers, Olsen played in 39 games from 2022-25 and tallied a career line of 70 catches for 842 yards and three touchdowns.

2026 Outlook

With one season of eligibility remaining, Olsen opted to hit the transfer portal and try his talents on a bigger stage and now will have that opportunity at Oregon State. It’s a homecoming for Olsen who was born and raised in Salem before moving to Utah.

Olsen, along with fellow transfer DC Temple and returnee Gabe Milbourn, will create a three-headed senior attack at the TE position and expect that trio to be utilized early and often in offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen’s system.

The spring game showed us as much, as Olsen and all of the Beavers’ tight ends were busy, and I really liked how well Olsen moves at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds. He’s got good hands, has immense experience, and should be primed for a standout final go-around as a key piece of the Beavers’ passing game. If the Beavers can get better QB play and overall offensive production, Olsen could be a favorite target.

Previously

No. 17 DC Temple

No. 18 Eddie Freauff

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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