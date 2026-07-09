BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 17 DC Temple

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 17 with tight end DC Temple!

Oregon State TE DeCorion (DC) Temple

No. 8

6-foot-6, 247-pounds

Redshirt Senior

Ypsilanti, Mich.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep -> Central Michigan

2025 Stats: 17 rec, 143 yards, 2 TD

Temple’s 2025 Recap

Beginning his career with Central Michigan, the 2025 campaign was Temple’s last before he entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. He saw extensive action with the Chippewas from 2022-25, appearing in 38 games and having career marks of 29 receptions for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s coming off his best collegiate season, as in 2025, he played in all 13 games, with 11 starts including CM’s bowl matchup against Northwestern. His best game of the season came against Kent State when he caught three passes for 34 yards and a score. He had at least two catches in six of Central Michigan’s contests…

2026 Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, expect the Temple to be a key part of Oregon State’s tight end rotation and a big-bodied (6-foot-6, 247) target in the passing game. Temple moves well for his size, as we saw during the spring, and the Beavers will be able to utilize him in some creative ways.

Along with fellow transfer Eric Olsen and returnee Gabe Milbourn, the Beavers have some nice pass catchers at TE, and I believe they’ll be featuring the tight end position a lot to start the season as they work in a largely new receiving corps.

If spring practices were any indication, we expect Temple to be firmly in the Beavers’ tight end mix as he tallied a touchdown during the spring game and could have had a second if not for a drop. He’ll bring superb leadership and experience to a room that is expected to do a lot more this season. Look for Temple to be in line for a career-best season in his final go-around.

Previously

No. 18 Eddie Freauff

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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