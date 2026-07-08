BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 18 Eddie Freauff

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 18 with wide receiver Eddie Freauff.

Oregon State WR Eddie Freauff

No. 14

6-foot-4, 220-pounds

Redshirt Sophomore

Prineville, Ore.

Crook County HS

2025 Stats: 12 GP (four starts) – 12 rec, 144 yards, 1 TD

Freauff’s 2025 Recap

After redshirting his first year with Oregon State in 2024, Freauff broke into the Beavers’ rotation in a big way last season. He played in all 12 of the Beavers’ contests, earning four starts along the way and tallying 12 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

He scored his lone touchdown of the year along with two catches for 26 yards against Fresno State, but had his most productive game against App State, where he caught a season-high four receptions for 56 yards.

2026 Outlook

Entering the 2026 campaign, Freauff is certainly on the list of players who could be in line for a true breakout campaign. Among snaps last season, Freauff is the top returning receiver for the Beavers, playing 307 a year ago, so there will be some expectation on him to take the next step.

That, of course, relies on the Beavers having a better passing attack than last season, but Freauff, at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, brings a bigger target to the receiver room and should be able to carve out a nice role in the rotation.

Expect Freauff to be in the mix to be one of the Beavers’ starters at receiver, if not likely one of the top reserves as he looks to build upon last season. Freauff flashed moments, but both he and the Beavers’ passing attack need to be more consistent for him to really showcase what the Prineville native can do.

Previously

No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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