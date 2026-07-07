BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 19 Josiah Timoteo

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We continue the top-20 at No. 19 with offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo!

Oregon State OL Josiah Timoteo

No. 71

6-foot-5, 322-pounds

Redshirt Junior

Waianae, Hawai’i

Waianae HS

2025 Stats: 9 GP (six starts)

Timoteo’s 2025 Recap

After beginning his collegiate career with Nevada for a pair of seasons, the 2025 campaign was Timoteo’s first as an Oregon State Beaver.

After starting seven games on the OL for the Wolfpack in 2024, Timoteo came to Corvallis with playing experience and was utilized in the Beavers’ rotation at both tackle spots right away. He played in nine games, starting six, and his 346 total snaps are the third-most among returning offensive linemen, just behind Tyler Voltin’s 435 and Nathan Elu’s 382.

2026 Outlook

Entering the 2026 campaign, expect Timoteo to be in the mix to land one of the starting tackle positions as he’s one of the Beavers’ most experienced returning OL with 15 career starts between his time at Nevada and Oregon State.

Timoteo had flashes last season of being an effective lineman for the Beavers, notably as a run-blocker, but will need to improve his pass-blocking heading into this campaign after being inconsistent in that area last season.

Based on his workload during the spring session and the spring game, slotting in as one of the starting tackles, expect Timoteo to be right in the mix to be one of the Beavers’ five starters. I’m also curious to see when we get to camp how he’s improved in OL coach Kirk Barron’s system.

Previously

No. 20 Jacob Anderson

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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