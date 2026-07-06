BeaversEdge Oregon State Top 20 For 2026: No. 20 Jacob Anderson

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2026 roster.

The rankings will be controversial, and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings! Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

We kick off the Top-20 with offensive lineman Jacob Anderson!

Oregon State OL Jacob Anderson

No. 74

6-foot-6, 294-pounds

Redshirt Junior

Billings, Montana

Billings West HS

2025 Stats: 6 GP (one start)

Anderson’s 2025 Recap

After breaking into the offensive line rotation as a redshirt freshman in 2024 with six games played, Anderson took another step forward in 2025. He played in six contests, tallied a career-high 126 snaps, and started his first game against Texas Tech in week three.

Anderson also was a special teams contributor, logging 17 snaps. His most action of the season came against Fresno State, when he played a season-high 67 snaps off the bench at left tackle.

2026 Outlook

Entering the 2026 campaign, look for Anderson to be competing for a starting position on the offensive line. While we didn’t get a chance to see him in spring due to an injury, he is someone who head coach JaMarcus Shephard identified as being someone who would be in that mix once healthy.

Checking in at 6-foot-6, 294 pounds, Anderson has good size for the tackle position, and the small sample size early last season is promising; now he just has to prove he’s one of the Beavers’ five-best offensive linemen.

After having a rotating unit last season, I’m certain it’ll be a top priority for new OL coach Kirk Barron to have five consistent guys, and Anderson is likely to be in the mix. Look for Anderson to be right in the thick of things at either of the tackle positions as we get closer to the start of the season…

Previously

Honorable Mentions + Just Missed

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