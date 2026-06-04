Camino College DT Lolani Finau commits to Oregon State

The Oregon State coaching staff has added another piece to the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the Beavers added Camino College defensive lineman Lolani Finau, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle out of Hawthorne, California, where he attended Leuzinger High School to their 2027 recruiting class.

Finau committed to Oregon State while taking an official visit to campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over his two seasons with Camino College, Finau has appeared in 19 games, totaling 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also recorded two fumble recoveries.

First off I'd like to thank the man above for giving me this opportunity. Next I'd like to thank all the coaches that offered me n opportunity to play for there program I'm really appreciative. That being said I'll be attending @BeaverFootball !! pic.twitter.com/H6hZ5EAt0R — Lolani Finau🇹🇴🇲🇽(LANI) (@lanis_wrld) June 4, 2026

Finau was previously committed to NCAA Division II Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota, but backed off his commitment in January.

The JUCO defensive tackle is Oregon State’s fourth commitment over the last few days, joining linebacker Teave Brown, linebacker Brody Downs, and wide receiver Landon White, who all committed on Sunday following official visits.

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