Florida Expected To Hire Oregon State Baseball Pitching Coach Rich Dorman

Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman is expected to be hired by Florida baseball as their next pitching coach, sources tell BeaversEdge.

Dorman was hired by head coach Mitch Canham as the pitching coach for Oregon State in 2019 after spending three seasons as the pitching coach at Grand Canyon University and eight years in the Seattle Mariners organization.

Oregon State Baseball Offseason Movement Tracker

Dorman will take the same role he held at Oregon State under Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who, per multiple reports, dismissed pitching coach David Kopp after the Gators’ pitching staff collapsed in the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators surrendered a combined 26 runs to Troy over two games in the Gainesville Regional final, while giving up 49 hits and 43 runs over the four-game regional, as Florida’s pitching staff saw its ERA balloon from 4.16 in the regular season to 11.06 in this postseason.

Even before the postseason, Florida’s pitching staff had shown inconsistency throughout the 2026 season despite being ranked in the top 20 in multiple pitching categories, including strikeouts per nine innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio. However, only four pitchers on the Gators’ pitching staff posted an ERA below 4.00.

Dorman will now be tasked with improving the Gators’ pitching staff after spending seven seasons transforming Oregon State’s staff into one of the best in college baseball, as the Beavers’ pitching finished the 2026 season ranked first in ERA, total strikeouts, hits allowed per nine innings, and walks and hits per inning while finishing second in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In his seven seasons at Oregon State, Dorman has coached several All-American pitchers, including Cooper Hjerpe, who won the National Pitcher of the Year honors in 2022, leading the nation with 161 strikeouts en route to becoming a first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dorman’s staff consistently ranked among the Pac-12’s best in ERA, with the fewest walks allowed and the fewest home runs allowed. A standard that carried over into 2026, as the Beavers’ staff broke the single-season school strikeout record with a program-record 699 strikeouts.

Oregon State will now be tasked not only with retooling its pitching staff for next season, with ace Dax Whitney expected to miss the season due to UCL surgery, but also with finding a new assistant coach to oversee and coach the pitching staff in 2027.

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