How does ESPN's latest FPI view Oregon State ahead of the 2026 season

On Thursday, ESPN released its latest Football Power Index rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

It’s safe to say that the World Wide Leader in Sport’s system is not fond of the team JaMarcus Shephard has built ahead of this fall.

Coming off a disastrous 2-10 season, the Beavers are projected to improve this season, but not by much.

Currently, ESPN’s FPI gives Oregon State just a 27.6% chance to win six games this fall. The Beavers’ projected record is 4.4-6.7. Their overall ranking comes in just under No. 100 at No. 98.

The good news is that it is a 13-spot jump for the Beavers from their final ranking of 111 last season.

The only program with a worse ranking within the new-look Pac-12 is the Colorado State Rams, ranked 118th overall.

Notably, ESPN lists the Beavers’ strength of schedule as the second-hardest in the conference, at No. 72, only behind Texas State at No. 69.

Complete Pac-12 Rankings with ranking

Boise State Broncos – No. 50 (7.8 – 3.8 | 36.4% to win conference) San Diego State Aztecs – No. 59 (7.5 – 4.0 | 25.1% to win conference) Fresno State Bulldogs – No. 77 (6.2 – 5.0 | 11.4% to win conference) Washington State Cougars – No. 83 (5.1 – 6.1 | 8.3% to win conference) Texas State Bobcats – No. 84 (5.6 – 5.6 | 8.6% to win conference) Utah State Aggies – No. 92 (4.7 – 6.4 | 4.7% to win conference) Oregon State Beavers – No. 98 (4.4 – 6.7 | 4.2% to win conference) Colorado State Rams – No. 118 (3.6 – 7.5 | 1.3% to win conference) Complete rankings for each of Oregon State’s 2026 opponents at Houston – No. 35 vs Texas Tech – No. 10 vs Montana – NR at UTEP – No. 132 at Colorado State – No. 118 vs San Diego State – No. 59 vs Washington State – No. 83 at Fresno State – No. 77 vs Texas State – No. 84 at Boise State – No. 50 vs Utah State – No. 92 How do the ESPN FPI Rankings Work? “The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons before 2019 may not be complete.”

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