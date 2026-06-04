JUCO DT Cameron Hewitt commits to Oregon State

Oregon State has added a second JUCO defensive tackle to its 2027 recruiting class. With Lolani Finau committing to the Beavers recently, Oregon State has also landed Cameron Hewitt, a standout at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle out of Pearl High School in Pearl, Mississippi, played in 10 games this past season as a freshman for the Bulldogs, including half a tackle for loss.

In high school, he was a Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 7A All-State First Team both as a junior and senior.

The JUCO defensive tackle is Oregon State’s fifth commitment over the last few days, joining the aforementioned Finau as well as linebacker Teave Brown, linebacker Brody Downs, and wide receiver Landon White, who all committed on Sunday following official visits.

Before his commitment to Oregon State, Hewitt was receiving FCS interest, including Alcorn State and New Haven. A December graduate, Hewitt will join the Beavers’ roster in January.

#AGTG First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. I am incredibly grateful to @MGCCC_FOOTBALL for their support. With that being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! #GoBeavs 🦫🧡🖤@EronHodges pic.twitter.com/uKJkROYHrM — Cameron Hewitt (@Cameron12749) June 4, 2026

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