Kentucky DT Josiah McKee commits to Oregon State after official visit

Oregon State has landed another commitment, this time from Woodford County (Versailles, KY) defensive tackle Josiah McKee.

The 6-foot-4 interior defensive lineman picked the Beavers after an official visit to Corvallis over the weekend. He also held offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Southern Miss, James Madison, Eastern Kentucky, and Howard.

McKee is the seventh commitment in Oregon State’s 2027 recruiting class and the second defensive tackle joining Timberline (Lacey, WA) Kataferu Galoia, who committed to the Beavers last week.

Also in the class is safety Alonzo Green (Oak Hills – Hesperia, CA), LB Brody Downs (Lehi – Lehi, UT), WR Landon White (Cajon – San Bernardino, CA), WR Jackson Batch (Cesar Chavez – Stockton, CA), and LB Teave Brown (Provo – Provo, UT).

“Oregon State felt like home to me,” McKee told BeaversEdge.

The decision for McKee comes just three days after wrapping up his official visit to campus.

“My official visit went very well,” McKee said. “It was my first time being in Oregon, and it was amazing. From the coaching staff to the player, everyone was very nice and welcoming.”

He has also developed a strong relationship with defensive graduate assistant Semisi Saluni.

“The first time I met Coach Saluni, it felt like we knew each other for a long time.”

As a junior, McKee recorded 51 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

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