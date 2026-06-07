Minnesota Football Countdown to Kickoff: #88 TE Jacob Simpson

Today marks just 88 days until Minnesota football returns to the field for its 2026 season on September 3 at Huntington Bank Stadium against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

As we do every year, Gophers Nation will count down to kickoff every day with our Minnesota football countdown to kickoff series.

Each day, we will highlight a current Gopher who wears the number of days remaining till kickoff. For today, that player is redshirt sophomore tight end Jacob Simpson.

Let’s dive into today’s player profile on Jacob Simpson.

Recruitment Rewind



Simpson was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and held an impressive offer sheet that included Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Missouri, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. Ultimately, he took only one official visit to Minnesota and committed after that visit.

Simpson was ranked as a consensus three-star prospect and a top-800 prospect nationally, a top-50 tight end, and a top-10 player in Iowa.

Simpson’s 2026 outlook

After redshirting in 2024 and playing in the Gophers’ Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Virginia Tech, Simpson played in all 13 games last season, mostly on special teams. He did not record any stats on offense.

In 2026, Simpson will be competing for playing time alongside the likes of Oklahoma transfer and redshirt senior Kaden Helms, redshirt junior Pierce Walsh, and redshirt sophomores Julian Johnson and Sam Peters.

With the Gophers lacking a true receiving threat heading into the season, Simpson has a chance to carve out a nice role there for the Gophers after recording 110 receptions for 1,637 yards and 19 touchdowns over his three varsity seasons in high school.

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