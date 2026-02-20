Oregon State adds commitment from JUCO OL Frankie Petuya

The Oregon State Beavers have landed a commitment from JUCO offensive lineman Frankie Petuya. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Beavers via social media on Thursday night.

Petuya visited the Beavers earlier this month before making his decision. Also showing interest in the City College of San Francisco product were Western Illinois and California.

Petuya is originally a native of Novato, California, and played his high school football at San Marin High School.

The Beavers, before Thursday, notably did not add a ton of offensive linemen to their roster since JaMarcus Shephard’s hiring, including zero originally in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

