Oregon State Adds Former Vanderbilt RB AJ Newberry
With the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal season nearly complete, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at who joined the Beavers via the transfer portal, via the...
With the Oregon State football team officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, BeaversEdge has your one-stop shop for all player and staff...
Oregon State's staff has continued to extend offers to prospects throughout the country. BeaversEdge runs through the latest offers below. Oregon...
After being first reported by BeaversEdge several weeks ago, the Oregon State football program has officially hired Michael Doctor as the Director of...
With the Oregon State women’s basketball team (15-6) winning against Gonzaga (14-7) 92-87 on Thursday night, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan...
The Oregon State coaching staff is already busy on the recruiting trail, building relationships throughout Oregon and the West Coast as they begin to...
Hear from Oregon State baseball's Dax Whitney, Ethan Kleinschmidt, Easton Talt, Paul Vasquez, and Jacob Krieg ahead of the 2026 season!...
With the Oregon State football program hiring Alabama's JaMarcus Shephard as the 33rd coach in program history, BeaversEdge gives an updated look at...
Our Oregon State coaching profiles continue with Mitch Dahlen. A Redmond native, Dahlen is returning home to Oregon to be the Beavers' co-offensive...
With the Oregon State football program now in the offseason and looking ahead to next season under head coach JaMarcus Shephard, BeaversEdge Publisher...
The Oregon State Beavers have added Western Michigan quarterback transfer Brady Jones to their 2026 roster. A native of Murrieta, California, Jones...
Our Oregon State coaching profiles continue with offensive line coach Kirk Barron Background Info Barron, a native of South Bend, Indiana, comes to...
12/15 Update - Kwon Johnson is official, and both transfers will join Oregon State. Oregon State now has 21 total transfers, and they can be found...
The Oregon State Beavers have landed a commitment from Alabama wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. Hampton appeared in three games as a true freshman for...
Ricky Brumfield and the Oregon State football team have nabbed their second special teams pledge of the offseason, landing kicker Jadyn Oh from...
With the Oregon State football program now in the offseason and looking ahead to next season under head coach JaMarcus Shephard, BeaversEdge Publisher...
The Oregon State Beavers are expected to add a pair of transfer portal offensive linemen in the near future, BeaversEdge has confirmed. Sources...
Ricky Brumfield and the Oregon State football team have nabbed their second special teams pledge of the offseason, landing long snapper Jonathan...
The Oregon State football program and head coach JaMarcus Shephard are expected to add another piece via the transfer portal with former Texas wide...
The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have added another piece for the upcoming 2026 campaign as former Louisville...
The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have added another piece for the upcoming 2026 campaign as highly productive Citrus...
Over the weekend, Oregon State landed prolific Mercer quarterback Beau Atkinson out of the transfer portal. Now, the Beavers have added one of...
The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have added another piece for the upcoming 2026 campaign as former City College of San...
The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have added another piece for the upcoming 2026 campaign as former Bethune-Cookman...
The Oregon State Beavers have added to their quarterback room for the 2026 season. On Sunday morning, Mercer transfer quarterback Braden Atkinson...